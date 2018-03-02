Foundation commemorates Civil Rights lawyer

RICHMOND – Oliver W. Hill Sr. died in 2007, but a foundation is working to preserve his legacy for social justice.

“The primary focus of the foundation has been to foster educational opportunities for young people interested in social justice,” said Ramona Taylor, the nonprofit group’s president. “The foundation has supported various programs and initiatives geared toward exposing youth to the law, legal profession and civil rights.”

The Oliver White Hill Foundation was founded in October 2000 and continues to be inspired by Hill’s desire to help the next generation of social activists. It sponsors activities such as a mentoring program, a weeklong pre-law institute and a writing assessment workshop for students in middle school and high school.

“The foundation’s short-term plans are to build a strong board and re-energize and expand programs for youth interested in the practice of law and social justice,” Taylor said.

Hill directed his own work toward the younger generation. As a civil rights lawyer, he fought tirelessly for racial integration in schools. Hill and his colleague, Spottswood W. Robinson III, represented African-American schoolchildren in Prince Edward County in their lawsuit that became part of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation case.

Taylor hopes the foundation will motivate people to challenge all forms of inequality, just as Hill did. She quoted him as saying, “We are all human Earthlings, and we need to constantly work to overcome the artificial barriers that have been erected to create separation among groups of our fellow humans.”

Taylor worked with Hill on his autobiography, “The Big Bang: Brown v. Board of Education and Beyond,” when she was a law student at the University of Richmond in 1998. She said she was inspired by his hard work and commitment.

“Knowing what he accomplished and seeing the humble man that I had grown to know inspired and continues to inspire me,” Taylor said. “Men like Hill are not place marks in history but hallmarks.”

The foundation will host its annual Oliver Hill Day on May 4. The event recognizes community service and exposes students to prominent speakers in the fields of law and social justice.

“I believe the greatest lesson to learn is that (you should) believe in your power as a person to make the world a better place,” Taylor said. “That’s what he did, and it has given me the opportunity to try to do the same.”

