COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

One person is reportedly trapped. Heavy flames are visible.

Chesterfield County Fire Department is assisting with the blaze.

Breaking – city and Chesterfield units operating at working fire on Franklin Ave – reported occupant trapped – operating in rescue mode @NBC12 @CBS6 @8NEWS — Colonial Hts. Professional Fire Fighters (@IAFFLocal3612) March 3, 2018

update 2 | 2000 blk of Franklin Avenue – primary search negative – units operating: CH Engine 1 and Quint 2, Chesterfield Truck 12 and Engine 21, Chesterfield BC and Safety Officer, Petersburg Engine 4 — Colonial Hts. Professional Fire Fighters (@IAFFLocal3612) March 3, 2018

