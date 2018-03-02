Chesterfield Schools to hold wellness fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Later this month, Chesterfield County Public Schools will spread the message that healthy kids learn better.

The school system will host ‘Spring Into Wellness: A Mind, Body and Well-being fair’ on March 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, located at 13900 Hull Street Road.

Designed to focus on the whole child, topics include stress and anxiety, exploring body image, mindfulness and meditation along with the power of routine.

The district formed a Wellness Council in 2014 to help integrate wellness into the curriculum. Made up of 125 stakeholders from across the region, the Council has made recommendations that are present in the classrooms.

The fair is part of the Engage Chesterfield series, which brings together educational and community leaders to offer resources to families.

The event is free, but registration is required. Tickets are available online here.

