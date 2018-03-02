Brush fire burning five acres at Pocahontas State Park contained

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A brush fire at Pocahontas State Park is under control after crews battled for almost two hours to contain the blaze, officials said.

The fire occurred between the Smith Forest Trail and Dale Memorial Cemetery. The blaze spanned five acres.

Fire officials say two engine companies and a tanker were called to assist with the blaze, in addition to about 20 firefighters.

The Virginia Department of Forestry was also called to the scene.

Chesterfield County Fire Department said no one was injured and the heavy response was due to the high winds.

