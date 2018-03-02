Bill prompted by 8News investigation heads to governor’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill prompted by an 8News investigation has passed the House and Senate and is expected to be signed into law by the Governor.

The bill sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell aims to get crime victims the money they are due. Money that is often supposed to cover the victim’s medical bills.

An 8News investigation uncovered that state had been holding onto more than a million dollars belonging to crime victims.

This was money paid by the bad guys to courts around the state. But the courts claimed they couldn’t find the victims and the money sat with the state in Virginia Victims Fund.

8News, however, was able to easily locate some of the victims and get them their cash.

8News Investigator Kerri O’Brien was then asked to testify at the General Assembly about her findings.

“Really, there is no one out there looking for these victims,” O’Brien told lawmakers during a hearing on February 2.

Bell’s bill would hire two people whose sole job would be to track down the victims and get them their cash. O

On February 8, lawmakers announced a bipartisan deal that included this bill, indicating that Gov. Ralph Northam has every intention of signing the measure into law.

