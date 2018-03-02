Adult League Hockey growing in popularity and age

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every Thursday from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. a group of hockey players ranging from age 35-70 convene at Richmond Ice Zone to play care-free hockey with no refs, just fun and exercise.

They are a small slice of Richmond’s Adult League that consists of 42 hockey teams that total 600 skaters across the area who compete regularly.

For these players in Chesterfield, most of them have been playing together since the league was created 24 years ago.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.