Adopt a Furry Friend: Winifred

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Winifred!

Winnie needs a home without other animals or children, and she will give you all of her love in return. She is a well-mannered senior girl. Leashed walks are a breeze, and she loves a leisurely stroll on a nice day. When it’s raining, she’d rather avoid outings, but put her raincoat on and you’ll be able to coax her outside for a short time.

Basic commands are already in her repertoire. Winnifred’s favorite game is fetch with her Jack Skellington toy—and she’s very particular about toys, ignoring all but her favorites.

Winifred is in under the care of the Richmond SPCA’s shelter medicine team and has been diagnosed with kidney and liver disease, and she is on a prescription diet. Her adopters should expect to have regular blood work done to monitor her condition. These labs can be done at the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital at the Richmond SPCA.

Get to know Winifred! She’s awaiting visitors at the Richmond SPCA’s humane center at 2519 Hermitage Road.

