1 dead in Gilpin Court shooting; homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Gilpin Court.
Police told 8News that they responded to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street shortly after 10:45 for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found one victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
It is unclear whether or not police have a suspect in custody. No other information has been released at this time.
8News has a crew on scene gathering additional details. Stay with us for updates.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.