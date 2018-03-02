1 dead in Gilpin Court shooting; homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Gilpin Court.

Police told 8News that they responded to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street shortly after 10:45 for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found one victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

It is unclear whether or not police have a suspect in custody. No other information has been released at this time.

