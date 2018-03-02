1 dead, another trapped after tree falls on truck in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after officials say a tree fell on a truck in James City County.

Officials tell WAVY.com the incident happened on Newman Road at around 12:50 p.m. when high winds blew a tree over. The tree fell on a construction truck that was hauling a trailer.

Police spokesperson Steve Rubino said one person was killed and the driver was trapped in the truck.

UPDATE: Driver still pinned in truck after 2 hours. Passenger died, per @JamesCityCounty Police. Both adult men are still inside vehicle as crews work to extricate them. pic.twitter.com/zOvuh4LQ4H — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) March 2, 2018

Crews were able to pull the driver out after he was pinned in the truck for more than two hours. The driver reportedly has serious injuries, but is alert and talking, according to police. Crews were still working to free the deceased passenger.

Dominion Energy Virginia crews responded to the scene because the tree also took out a power line.

