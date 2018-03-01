Wanted suspect shot, killed by police after chase on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted suspect was fatally shot by police following a chase that shut down Interstate 64 in Henrico County Thursday afternoon.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 at Glenside Drive in Henrico County. The task force had identified the driver as an adult male wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Richmond. The driver refused to pull over, however, and authorities gave chase.

The pursuit continued eastbound until the vehicle crashed into the median near mile marker 198. That’s when police say the driver exited the vehicle armed with a weapon and began approaching members of the task force as they surrounded his vehicle. The suspect was then shot and died at the scene.

Two members of the Fugitive Task Force members — a Virginia State Police Special Agent and a U.S. Marshal — were involved in the shooting. In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the Virginia State Police Special Agent involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Police cruisers lined the interstate near I-295 as their investigation shut down both the eastbound and westbound travel lanes for hours Thursday.

A law enforcement source told 8News that authorities from multiple jurisdictions were chasing a “violent suspect.”

Residents who live in a nearby neighborhood told 8News they had a clear view of the incident as it was unfolding.

“When he hit the car and knocked it over into the median strip, I thought it was just an accident, you know?” Marie Hoy said. “So all of a sudden I turn around and the police had jumped out and they was just shooting.”

Hoy, who was taking her trash out at the time, said she heard several gunshots.

“Oh, it was more than one honey,” she said. “More than three, I say three or four, bang bang, you know?”

No other information, including the suspect’s identity, has been released at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.

