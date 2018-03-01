Vegetable garden classes spring up in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a series of three classes to help residents grow vegetable gardens.

The series begins Monday, April 2 with a session on starting a vegetable garden and working with limited space.

It continues Wednesday, June 6 with a class on weed control, succession planning, and harvesting and preservation.

The final session on Monday, Aug. 13 will cover fall vegetable gardening and preparing for winter.

All three classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen in the Henrico Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive. The cost is $10 per class, or $25 for the entire series. Registration closes one week before each class.

For more information, go to henrico.us/extension or call (804) 501-5160.

