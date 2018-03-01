University of Virginia considering demolishing U-Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia might demolish U-Hall because it’s getting to expensive to maintain it.

The former basketball arena was built back in 1965, and the Cavaliers played there for decades until John Paul Jones Arena was built.

The roof needs to be repaired and there’s asbestos in the building. The cost to make those repairs are very high.

The Board of Visitors at UVA will discuss the demolition on Thursday afternoon.

It’s expected to cost between $4 and $6 million.

