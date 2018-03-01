UR Museums examine obsolete media formats in new exhibition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Digital technologies are obliterating once popular forms of media storage.

The University of Richmond Museums presents an exhibition focusing on the awareness of legacy media and the potential loss of history and memories in: Downgraded and Upcycled: A Museum Studies Seminar Exhibition About Legacy Media.

Legacy media refers to formats of storing content that are slowly becoming obsolete, such as VHS tapes, audio cassette tapes, vinyl albums, CDs, DVDs, and many others that might be found gathering dust in the back of closets. These formats are being replaced by new media storage platforms such as the internet and cloud storage, smart phones, and mobile apps.

The exhibition features two segments, the first provides viewers with resources to learn about legacy media, such as the inner workings of a VHS tape, and how to preserve or get rid of legacy media in a sustainable way. The second segment of the exhibition will be a multisensory experience. Museum visitors enter a space designed to be reminiscent of a 1980s living room. The goal of this area is to provide visitors with a unique physical experience that only these older forms of media are capable of providing due to their physical properties.

Downgraded and Upcycled: A Museum Studies Seminar Exhibition About Legacy Media, will be on view from March 6 to May 11, 2018, at the Lora Robins Gallery of Design from Nature.

