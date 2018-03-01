Trump administration plans to sell 210 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration plans to sell Ukraine 210 anti-tank missiles to help it defend its territory from Russia, in a major escalation of U.S. lethal assistance to Ukraine’s military.

The State Department is telling Congress it plans to approve the $47 million sale. Congress has 30 days to block the sale but is not expected to do so. Lawmakers from both parties have long pushed the government to provide the weapons.

The move comes the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country has developed new nuclear weapons he claims can’t be intercepted by an enemy.

In its notice to Congress, the State Department says it plans to sell 37 command launch units along with the 210 American-made Javelin missiles. The missiles will come from existing U.S. Army stockpiles.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.