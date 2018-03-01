Teen charged with arson in recent Chesterfield fires

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Chesterfield Police Department have made an arrest in four recent fires in the county.

Daniel J. Adkins, 18, of Midlothian, was charged with two counts of arson related to the Millcrest Terrace house fire and brush fire located in the same area. Adkins was also charged with two counts of arson relating to two fires that occurred late Sunday night and early Monday morning at the Wilton Square Shopping Center on Genito Road.

The first fire started on the second floor of Wilton Square at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The second fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Monday on a back deck of the building.

Then on Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at a home on Millcrest Terrace.

Authorities were initially called to the area for reports of a person breaking into vehicles. When police arrived, a trash can was on fire on a nearby trail. They then noticed the home burning and diverted their attention to containing the fire.

The house suffered significant damage and was considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Joy Cleaners was destroyed in a separate fire that broke out at Wilton Square Shopping Center in November of last year. Chesterfield Fire said no connection has been made from the November fire to the recent fires.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.