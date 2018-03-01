RPS exploring ways to keep students on school grounds ahead of planned nationwide walk-out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools sent out a statement regarding the massive student walk-out planned across the country on March 14.

The statement says that while RPS respects student’s right to protest, the planned walk-out “would pose a significant safety risk for students,” and that school officials are looking at ways to organize a peaceful protest for its students while they remain on school grounds.

Richmond Public Schools are also inviting students, staff and families to attend an “RPS Non-Violence March on the Capital” on Saturday, March 24, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Richmond Public Schools continues to grieve with the Parkland community and stand with them as they work to heal and move forward. We also applaud the student activists who have stepped up to lead the movement that is taking place around the country on March 14. While we wholeheartedly respect every individual’s right to peaceful assembly and free expression, our top priority is to provide a safe teaching and learning environment for all so having large numbers of students walking off campus would pose a significant safety risk for students. RPS principals are working to identify ways for their students to honor the victims and share their views about gun control and school safety in a peaceful manner while remaining on school grounds to ensure safety during the March 14 demonstration. In addition, all RPS students, staff, families, and community members are invited to come together in solidarity with the Parkland community for the “RPS Non-Violence March on the Capital” happening on Saturday, March 24 at 10 am in correlation with the national march on that same day in Washington, DC. This march will be an opportunity for the entire RPS family to show support for the victims and their families, and to voice solutions for gun control and school safety. Many local and state officials are expected to be in attendance to hear directly from our young people regarding school safety and gun control laws. More details will be announced soon.” — RPS

