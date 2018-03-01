Richmond Symphony plays Motown’s Greatest Hits with the Motortown All-Stars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Motown’s greatest hits come to life this month, performed by the Motortown All-Stars and the Richmond Symphony.

The Motortown All-Stars is a collaboration of vocalists from legendary Motown groups The Capitols, The Miracles, and former members of The Temptations. Every performance contains that unmistakable Motown vibe, including flashy suits, great singing and dancing, and a polished show that has set the bar for every vocal artist since the late 1950’s.

Expereince impeccable harmonies, dazzling choreography, and the full symphony orchestra live on stage on Saturday, March 24th at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center. Show time is 8pm.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online at richmondsymphony.com or by calling 1.800.514.ETIX.

