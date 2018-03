RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s sheriff has been charged following a traffic accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon at North 3rd Street and E. Main Street.

Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving has been charged with running a red light and colliding with a sedan with her marked sheriff’s office vehicle.

The Richmond Police Department was not able to confirm any information on possible injuries.

