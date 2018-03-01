Redskins don’t plan on tagging Kirk Cousins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the eve of the 2018 NFL Draft Combine, the Washington Redskins are saying they have no plans to place another franchise tag on their quarterback Kirk Cousins. He has received the tag in both of the previous two seasons.

Cousins will enter free agency with the potential to be one of the highest paid players annually, possibly around $30 million a year for whichever team wishes to acquire his services.

The Redskins’ single-season passing yards leader has been linked to teams such as the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

It comes as no surprise following the Redskins trade to bring in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on January 30th. Smith and the team have agreed on a four-year deal that will pay him $94 million, $71 million of that guaranteed. Both parties must wait until the free agency period opens on March 14th to officially sign the contract.