Pothole blitz begins in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Petersburg Department of Public Works and Utilities have hit the streets for a pothole blitz.

It covers all seven wards across the City of Petersburg. Work will be completed through March 28, weather permitting.

“Resident engagement is the most important part of this campaign. If you see a pothole, take note of the street name and landmarks. If possible, take a picture and report it to the City,” asks Tangela Innis, the Public Works and Utilities Director. “Our goal is to dedicate the necessary time and resources to ensure the safety of our streets.”

The City of Petersburg asks residents to report potholes the following ways:

–Call Petersburg Streets Department at (804) 733-2415

• Click “Report a Concern” on the City’s website homepage

• Download the GoGov App found in the App Store and Google Play Store

Crews expect to fill 1,000 potholes during this project.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.