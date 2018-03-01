Police: Suspect strangled Middlesex mother, hid body in woods

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old man told police he strangled a woman who was found murdered in the woods two days after she went missing from her Middlesex County home.

Terrilyn St. John, 23, was reported missing Tuesday morning after not showing up for work.

Detectives located her body at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, roughly one mile away from her home on Mill Wharf Road in Wake. Shortly after, a homicide investigation was underway and a 23-year-old suspect, Alvin B. Keyser, was in custody.

After St. John’s body was positively identified roughly two hours later, Keyser was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a dead body — both felonies.

Police add there is no reason to believe that there was anyone else involved in the crime.

St. John was reported missing early Tuesday morning after she didn’t show up for work. When deputies with the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office arrived at her home, the front door was open and St. John’s two young children were alone in the house. They did not appear injured, according to authorities.

Her cellphone was found in the bushes outside her house and a broken necklace was found in the yard of the home.

While being questioned by detectives, Keyser said he confronted St. John at her residence regarding statements she allegedly made about him. Keyser stated that St. John then struck them, and that he struck her back and pushed her out of the van he was operating.

Keyser told deputies that he then went around to the other side of the van and hit St. John again before strangling her until she stopped breathing.

Keyser then loaded her body into the van and disposed of it in the woods, not far from her residence. He also admitted that various items found at the crime scene were his.

Keyser is being held at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 5.

