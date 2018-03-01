Police searching for missing 63-year-old Richmond man in need of medication

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Feb.12.

Robert A. Clinton, 63, was last seen in the 3400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a tan leather jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition and is in need of medication, police said.

Anyone who sees Clinton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.