One man dies in overnight Chesterfield house fire

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead from an early morning house fire in Chesterfield County.

It happened on Glenpark Lane near the Stonehenge Golf and Country Club. A neighbor called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. to report the fire.

Chesterfield Fire tells 8News the blaze started on the first floor of the house and spread quickly up to the second floor. The man’s body was found on the first floor of the home. It took 45 minutes to put the flames out. The house is a total loss.

This is the fourth major fire in Chesterfield this week, but unlike the other three this fire is not being considered suspicious.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire. No word on who died as a result of the blaze.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.