Neighbors say man killed in Chesterfield house fire was disabled

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after an early-morning house fire Thursday in Chesterfield County.

It happened on Glenpark Lane near the Stonehenge Golf and Country Club. A neighbor called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. to report the fire.

It took 45 minutes to put the flames out. The house is a total loss.

Neighbors told 8News the man who lived in the home was in his 50s and was disabled. They say he lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years.

Chesterfield fatal fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

One neighbor says he couldn’t believe it when firefighters found one person dead inside.

“I was devastated, he was such a nice guy. He loved his Virginia Tech sports and he was a very caring person and a very giving person,” said neighbor Pete Prosser.

Chesterfield Fire crews say the blaze started on the first floor of the house and spread quickly up to the second floor. The man’s body was found on the first floor of the home.

“You don’t think that something like this could happen on your street,” said Prosser.

This is the fourth major fire in Chesterfield this week, but unlike the other three, this fire is not being considered suspicious.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.