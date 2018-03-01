Mom, baby pulled from car submerged in NC pond

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) – A mother and baby have been pulled from a car submerged in a North Carolina pond.

Police tell local media outlets a mother and 6-month-old baby had been in the car when it crashed in Knightdale, then went into a pond at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Both were taken to the hospital, and their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Authorities said that eight Knightdale firefighters were treated for hypothermia after entering the water in an attempt to rescue the pair.

Authorities have not said what caused the initial crash.

