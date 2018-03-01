Henrico man charged with theft after video shared online

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 24-year-old Henrico County man is charged with theft after police say he broke into several vehicles and used stolen credit cards.

Police tell 8News they received a tip on who Dowtin was after Channel 8 shared the video and ran the story. The tipsters say they saw it on Channel 8.

The incident occurred on Jan. 20, according to police.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was investigating several vehicle break-ins throughout the area.

Deputies responded to the Rutland subdivision for a report of a suspicious situation. Deputies later determined that numerous unlocked vehicles had been entered and had property stolen throughout the Rutland, Cool Spring Forest and the Villages at Cool Spring subdivisions.

Police said in an emailed statement that Darius Sharrieff Dowtin is linked to the Rutland subdivision break-ins.

Dowtin is facing two counts of grand larceny, two counts of motor vehicle tampering, one count of credit card theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny. Dowtin is currently incarcerated in the Henrico County Regional Jail East.

