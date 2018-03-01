Former NFL Pro Bowler Greg Hardy hits reset with the Roughriders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new start in a new city, that’s what former NFL pro bowler Greg Hardy hopes to find in Richmond as he makes a return to football.

Here's former NFL Pro Bowler and new @RichRoughRiders Greg Hardy in slow motion. He's hoping to turn a new leaf in his return to Football. Hear about it on @8NEWS 11pm pic.twitter.com/I4fB1ueLBP — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) March 1, 2018

Hardy, who spent his career with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, was signed by the Roughriders in January after beginning a career as a MMA fighter.

It has been over a year since he has played football, having gone through a fall-out with the NFL following domestic violence and drug charges that would eventually be dismissed.

Hardy has come to the River City in an effort to show whatever critics he has that this is no stunt, and he is genuinely turning a new leaf in his next endeavor on the field.

