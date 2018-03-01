‘Falcon Cam’ returns for 2nd year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Peregrine falcons can be hard to keep up with. They’re the fastest animals on earth, capable of diving at speeds of more than 200 mph for prey. But there’s an easy way to see a pair of Peregrine falcons nesting atop Riverfront Plaza — the Falcon Cam.

The Falcon Cam is a collaboration between the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and HDOnTap, which is providing the streaming service, and Comcast Business, which is providing the Internet connectivity for the live broadcast.

The introduction of peregrines into urban areas is part of a strategy to recover the species, following precipitous declines of its populations in the middle of the 20th century. As the Commonwealth’s wildlife agency, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has the lead responsibility for recovery and management of peregrine falcons in Virginia.

The live video feed from the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza is available here:

