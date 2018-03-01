Deputies: Teacher had sexual relationship with 8th grade boy

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A former New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

The relationship is believed to have started in November. An investigation was launched Tuesday after the student told his parents about the relationship.

The 8th-grade boy told detectives Peterson would send him nude photos, deputies said. The boy said she started coming to his home at night, picking him up around 11 p.m. and bringing him back around 1 or 2 a.m.

The victim said Peterson told him not to tell anyone about their relationship or they’d get in trouble. Deputies say he also told investigators that she bought him marijuana.

Peterson resigned from her teaching position on Monday, according to the Volusia County School District. She worked as a science teacher at the school.

Detectives are asking parents to talk to their kids. Anyone with information about any additional potential victims is asked to contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

