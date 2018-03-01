Chesterfield’s Comic Con is March 17th

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library will host its sixth annual Chesterfield Comic Con on Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, 23234.

Come dressed as your favorite comic book, science fiction or movie character and visit more than 15 vendors selling or showcasing items including comic collectibles, comic books and comic art. The family-friendly event will have snacks for sale, an art station and three photo booth stations with life-size props, such as Jabba the Hut.

Library staff invites you to learn more during a Facebook Live event scheduled at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 14.

To learn more about Comic Con or to log onto the Facebook Live event go to https://www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldVALibrary

