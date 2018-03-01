Chesterfield students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students across the country are celebrating Dr. Seuss’ Birthday and Read Across America.

At C. C. Wells Elementary School in Chesterfield County, 8News Anchor Christina Feerick was invited to be a guest reader on Thursday. She selected “Fox In Socks” to read to second and third graders in Mrs. Loy-Anderson’s and Mrs. Veazy’s classes.

It was a tongue twister, but loads of fun!

