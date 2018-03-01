Chesterfield seniors invited to Easing Grief Through Meditation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting seniors 50+ to learn about the positive effects that meditation can have after the loss of a loved one.

Easing Grief Through Meditation is a series of group meetings on Mondays from March 5, through April 9. Participants will share stories about their experiences and receive instruction in meditation techniques. (Class will not be held on April 2.)

The group meets at Huguenot Baptist Church, 10525 Huguenot Rd.

Easing Grief Through Meditation is listed as course number 32980 on the county website. It costs $30.

For more information about the class and online registration, call 804-748-1623 or go to http://www.chesterfield.gov/activelifestyles/

