Virginia Tech to collect data on nation’s aging water system

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has announced that it will lead a five-year effort to collect data on the reliability of the nation’s aging water pipelines.

The project — funded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation — will establish an infrastructure database for resilient and sustainable water systems.

Virginia Tech researchers will collect field performance data on reliability for water pipelines of different materials, including cast iron, ductile iron reinforced concrete, steel, lead, plastic, thermoplastic and others. The study will include analyses of the economics, cost-effectiveness and life-cycle costs of the various water pipe materials.

