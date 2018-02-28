Virginia lawmakers look to lower country clubs’ tax bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly is set to provide relief for private country clubs unhappy with their local property tax bills.

Lawmakers are advancing legislation that would force Arlington County to lower the tax bills of Washington Golf and Country Club and Army Navy Country Club.

Supporters of the legislation say the county is unfairly taxing the clubs at rates significantly higher than in other northern Virginia jurisdictions.

But opponents say Arlington’s taxes are reasonable for its prime location and state lawmakers should not intrude on a local tax dispute.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly is often at odds with Arlington, one of the state’s wealthiest and most liberal jurisdictions.

