University of Richmond announces $7.5 million lead gift for new basketball facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond will have a new basketball and athletic training facility after a $7.5 million lead gift from two alumni donors.

Paul and Anne-Marie Queally, two University of Richmond graduates of 1986, launched the fundraising efforts for the new facility for the university’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“The impact of Paul and Anne-Marie Queally is evident across our campus, from our business school, to our enrollment management and career services efforts, to our athletics program,” said University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher.

Construction is set to begin in late spring of 2019 and should be ready by the fall of 2020.

