Trinity Episcopal survives scare against Norfolk Academy 60-58 in VISAA quarterfinal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The defending VISAA state champion Trinity Titans might have gotten a bit star struck with Univ. of North Carolina and Va. Tech men’s basketball head coaches Roy Williams and Buzz Williams in attendance Wednesday night.

The Norfolk Academy Bulldogs gave the hosts all they could handle but ultimately hung on in the final seconds thanks to their defense 60-58. Trinity will advance to the VISAA semi-finals this Friday at Virginia State University.

The Titans were led by junior center Armando Bacot, who was the reason the two Williams came to the playoff game. The recipient of scholarship offers from the Tar Heels and Hokies scored a team-high 21 points, followed closely by sophomore Henry Coleman III with 18 points.

