Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Greene County

Stanardsville, Va. (WRIC) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Greene County residents today in the Ruckersville area for multiple drug and gun-related charges.

During a routine traffic stop, officers seized various types of drugs along with ammunition.

The information collected at the traffic stop allowed officers to execute a proper search warrant, where Greene County Police found additional drugs.

Casey L. Walts, 21, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, all of which are felonies.

Robert P. Ferko, 22, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and also grand larceny of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Photos courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

