Suspect wanted for theft in Richmond captured grinning in surveillance photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is asking for help in identifying the suspect who stole items from a vehicle in the Broad Rock neighborhood.

Police say a man broke into the vehicle on Wednesday, Feb. 21 around 11:30 p.m. on Walmsley Boulevard and took several items. He reportedly returned to the vehicle several times to take numerous items.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion and a slim build. He is possibly in his late 30s or 40s. At the time, he was wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and light-colored jeans or pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Second Precinct Detective M. Segal at (804) 646-8171 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

