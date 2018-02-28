VSP: Senior Alert canceled; missing Roanoke woman safely located

UPDATE: Virginia State Police said Thursday morning that Olsen was safely located.

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Wednesday morning for a missing Roanoke woman.

Jane Arlene Olsen, 63, was last seen at 2 p.m. her home on Winterberry Drive.

Police said Olsen was wearing a black jacket, blue colored pants and tan shoes before disappearing.

Officials say she maybe driving a 2009 white Kia Rio Sedan with a Va. license plate VYC2854 and might be heading towards Clearwater, Fl.

Olsen has green eyes, gray hair, weighs 136 pounds, and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

State police believe the 63-year-old woman is in danger because she suffers from a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

If you have any additional information about Olsen, please contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 1-540-562-3265 if locate.

