Registration cost increasing for Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all runners! The cost to register for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger and Virginia529 Kids Run will increase on March 1.

According to Sports Backers, the annual Richmond tradition draws in 30,000 runners of all ages.

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger and Virginia529 Kids Run will be held on April 14.

The cost to register for the 10k is $40 through February 28, and youth pricing for kids age 14 and under is $30.

The entry fee for both will increase by $5 on March 1.

The cost to register for the Virginia529 Kids Run is $20 through February 28. It will increase by $5 on March 1.

Follow this link to register for both the 10k and Kids Run.

In addition to the 10k and Kids Run, the event costumed runners, live music and more entertainment along the course.

