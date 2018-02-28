Police: Help identify man who burglarized Henrico businesses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing several offices in Henrico on Feb. 17.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of E. Parham Road, according to police. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the businesses, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

