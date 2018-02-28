Midlothian mail carriers face federal charges for allegedly throwing mail away

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Instead of delivering the mail, two Midlothian postal workers have been arrested for allegedly throwing it away.

According to a USPS spokesperson, the mail carriers worked at the Genito Station Post Office.

U.S. District Court records reveal that postal employees Robert C. Chamberlain and Donna M. Smith face federal charges for obstructing ‘the passage of mails by discarding mail entrusted’ to them.

Those same court documents show the carrier’s allegedly tossed the mail on January 4th.

Because the case is still in court, the postal service wouldn’t give details about how much mail or where it was discarded but did confirm that another postal employee reported the problem to managers,

But an 8News investigation last May uncovered troubling information about postal workers behaving badly in our area.

There were 400 mail theft cases over five years time in the Richmond region with more than a quarter of them listed as internal mail theft by postal employees.

In one incident, 1000 pieces of mail were tossed in a dumpster instead of being dropped inside customers’ mailboxes.

A USPS spokesperson refused to reveal the status of the Midlothian mail carriers who are facing charges. She did send 8News this statement.

“It is the policy of the U.S. Postal Service not to publicly discuss internal administrative actions taken against employees. The Postal Service employs over 600,000 career workers and the actions of those responsible for this incident represent a fraction of one percent of all USPS workers. However, even one offense is one too many and employees who commit illegal acts are dealt with accordingly.”

Are you missing mail from the Genito Station Post Office? Email us to let us know.

