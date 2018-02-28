Meadowbrook students craft award-winning play on racism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Meadowbrook High School students won several awards for a play they wrote and directed.

The show is about the experiences of black students growing up. Drama teacher Jarold Soloman says students drew on their own stories to create the play.

They won first place at the Virginia High School League Regional Theater Competition at J.R. Tucker High School. Then, they went on to take third place at the VHSL Super Regional competition.

“They are very, very personal, and a lot of these stories are kind of birthed out of ‘my class is a safe space,'” said Soloman. “We talk about things because theater is about feeling emotion and sharing stories.”

Four students in the production were also honored with Best Actor awards in the competition.

