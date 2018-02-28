Lawmakers recognize pioneer African American Marine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 93-year-old Manassas man was honored at the state capitol for more than three decades of service.

Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Carroll W. Braxton is one of the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He fought in WWII and the Korean War.

Virginia lawmakers recognized his service on the House Floor Wednesday.

Braxton and other African American soldiers trained in a segregated camp in Montford Point, facing bad living conditions.

Braxton recalled the prefabricated huts he stayed in. “When it rained outside, it rained inside.”

A trying time, but Braxton saw the importance for him to be a part of the military and to protect the nation.

“They didn’t want us to be Marines. But we went through all of these trials and tribulations that they put on us,” Braxton said.

Braxton says working in the military taught him a lot. He urged young people interested in serving to enlist, but to also take up the opportunity to further their education.

“It’s good to be in the military, but education is more important to me,” he said. “You used to be able to do anything with a high school education, but now you need a college education.”

Braxton received the Congressional Gold Medal from President Barack Obama in 2012.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.