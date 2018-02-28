‘It’s Jefferson Cup time!’: Local businesses welcome annual tournament

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The front desk at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at Innsbrook is hopping. More than a week away from the start of the Jefferson Cup, and it already knows it is booked.

“March would be a disaster without the Jefferson Cup,” chuckles Mark Yardis, the Vice President of Operations at Shamin Hotels, which operates this particular Homewood Suites location and several other hotels across the Richmond area.

The Jefferson Cup youth soccer tournament is in its 38th year and has proven to bring about a boost for businesses.

“When you fill up four weekends in a row across the region, it is significant economic impact for not just the hotels but all the retailers in the region,” explains Yardis. “Fills up hotel rooms and restaurants and convenience stores. It’s wonderful.”

According to Yardis, there are 39,000 room nights reserved across the four weekends of the tournament.

The Richmond Strikers, the nonprofit soccer program that organizes the Jefferson Cup, signed up 1,430 teams this year. Its most recent study projected the tournament generating $26 million in revenue.

“It’s Jefferson Cup time, March time,” says Jay Howell, the Richmond Strikers Executive Director. “We’re looking at something around 45,000 spectators, family members, participants, referees, college coaches.”

There are games scheduled on fields throughout Richmond, Williamsburg and Fredericksburg.

“It’s really coordinating all the different areas, the counties and different areas to make sure everybody’s on the same page,” explains Howell about planning what has become the fourth largest soccer tournament in the country.

Yardis says benefits for businesses last beyond the Jefferson Cup weekends. His hotels have seen soccer families become repeat guests.

“There’s a lot to do here, and I think when the teams come in with their families, they see some of it and that opens the door to coming back for more things,” he suspects.

