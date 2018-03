RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday is the last day to ask Richmond Department of Public Works crews to come vacuum your leaves.

The service costs $30. For more information call 646-LEAF (5323) or email LeafProgram@Richmondgov.com. You can also click here.

DPW will continue to collect up to 10 bags of leaves on your trash collection day year around.

