Fire at vacant home in Chesterfield investigated as suspicious

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday at a home in Chesterfield.
It happened on Millcrest Terrace. The Fire Marshall tells 8News that the incident started as a larceny.
Police were in the area for someone breaking into cars. Neighbors tell us that they actually witnessed a suspect breaking into vehicles. Police are searching for that person now.
The house was vacant after a family moved out recently. No one was injured in the blaze.
