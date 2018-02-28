Fire at vacant home in Chesterfield investigated as suspicious

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday at a home in Chesterfield.

It happened on Millcrest Terrace. The Fire Marshall tells 8News that the incident started as a larceny.

Police were in the area for someone breaking into cars. Neighbors tell us that they actually witnessed a suspect breaking into vehicles. Police are searching for that person now.

Chesterfield Police and Fire are investigating a suspicious incident in the 2200 blk Millcrest Terrace. Suspicious subject in the area of a residential structure fire. Call 748-1251 if you see anything. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/xKcObivgEz — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 28, 2018

The house was vacant after a family moved out recently. No one was injured in the blaze.

