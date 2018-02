RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire breaks out in Richmond’s Northside around one on Wednesday morning.

It happened at a business on North Ave. near Overbrook Rd.

When an 8News photojournalist arrived on scene he saw extensive damage on the inside of the building.

No word on how much damage was caused or what started the fire.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.