Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library donates 100 millionth book

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton was at the library of congress Tuesday to dedicate the one-hundred-millionth book from her ‘Imagination Library’ charity.

The organization mails free books to children from birth to kindergarten.

The 72-year-old performer has said her father’s illiteracy inspired her to start the program in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up.

Since it started in 1995, the ‘Imagination Library’ has grown from giving books to 2 thousand children a month to 1 point 1 million children a month.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.