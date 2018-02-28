Democrats honor Farmville’s 1st African-American attorney

RICHMOND – When James Ghee was a child, he was sent 1,000 miles from his home to attend school. Ghee was one of 66 African-American students sent out of state to get an education when the public schools in Prince Edward County shut down after refusing to obey the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision outlawing school segregation.

Ghee, who went on to become a civil rights lawyer, was honored Sunday by the Democratic Party of Virginia for his role during Massive Resistance – when white political leaders defied the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka ruling and sought to prevent the racial integration of schools.

Rather than create schools for both black and white students, Prince Edward County shut down its public schools for five years and set up Prince Edward Academy, a private school for white students who could afford tuition.

With no local option to attend school, Ghee was taken in by a family in Iowa.

“The father was Italian. The mother was Japanese and had been in concentration camps in America during World War II and was hell-bent on making sure no one discriminated against me,” Ghee said. “She wouldn’t allow a white barber in Iowa City to refuse to cut my hair.”

Ghee went on to attend the University of Iowa, where he worked as a resident assistant for a dormitory, supervising both black and white students.

“The University of Iowa had had a long history of having blacks in their university, contrary to what had actually happened in the South,” Ghee said.

When Ghee attended the University of Virginia School of Law in 1969, he said his class included the largest number of black people ever admitted to the school. In 1975, Ghee returned home and became the first African-American practicing attorney in Prince Edward County.

“When I decided I was going to law school, I knew I would be practicing law in Southside,” Ghee said, referring to the region of Virginia. “It appeared to have been my calling. So when I got here, I was geared up, ready to go.”

Ghee was 6 when 16-year-old Barbara Johns, another Prince Edward student, planned a walkout in Farmville – a town on the banks of the Appomattox River – in response to how underfunded Farmville’s all-black Moton High School was in 1951. Parts of the building were without a full roof, and rain fell on students as they were learning. Johns’ protest eventually became part of the lawsuit Davis v. School Board of Prince Edward County, later joining the Brown v. Board of Education case.

When Prince Edward County’s public schools were closed, the American Friends Service Committee, the social arm of the Quaker organization, came to see what they could do for those who were shut out of the public education system.

“One of those things they did was find people all over the country who were willing to take people in from Prince Edward, house them and raise sufficient funds for students to attend public schools within their communities,” Ghee said. “The committee had some criteria, one of which was for families to be willing to send their children and for children to be willing to go.”

Reflecting on how much Farmville has changed, Ghee said people have more knowledge of each other and more of an opportunity to see and understand what it means to be white or black in America.

